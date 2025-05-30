“Announcement now imminent” – Liverpool all set to confirm first summer signing

Jeremie Frimpong to Liverpool is set to be announced (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The Jeremie Frimpong to Liverpool transfer deal is reportedly all set to be officially announced after everything was signed, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Netherlands international has shone in his career so far, really making a breakthrough during his time as a Bayer Leverkusen player.

It’s now not at all surprising to see Frimpong earn himself a big move like this, with Liverpool also in clear need of a new right-back to replace the departing Trent Alexander-Arnold.

See below as Romano says Frimpong’s move to Liverpool is basically a done deal, and it’s just an official confirmation missing now, though that should follow shortly…

?? Jeremie Frimpong deal, all signed and sealed with official announcement now imminent. Liverpool have their new right back for €35m. pic.twitter.com/addXBvE1n2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2025

Frimpong is set to cost €35m, and although Alexander-Arnold is leaving on a free, that looks like great business overall.

Jeremie Frimpong looks a superb signing for Liverpool

Frimpong’s attack-minded style of play should make him an ideal fit for LFC as they look to fill the void left by Alexander-Arnold.

The Dutchman often operated as a wing-back with plenty of attacking freedom at Leverkusen, and bagged double figures for goals and assists when the club won the title in 2023/24.

While Alexander-Arnold’s unique profile is going to be hard to replace, Liverpool couldn’t really have selected a better option than Frimpong.

Discussing this big piece of Liverpool FC news, Reds writer Peter Kenny Jones told CaughtOffside: “Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure has caused a moral dilemma in Liverpool, but the talent we will lose is perhaps greater than any debate about how his exit should have been marked.

“That means that Jeremie Frimpong has huge shoes to fill, not least with the presence of much-loved Conor Bradley in our team. Bradley’s injury record means we had to buy another option and in Frimpong we have a player that looks to provide similar levels, but in a very different method, of creativity to what Trent provided.

“The possibility of a link-up with Mo Salah is exciting but it doesn’t feel like the most defensively minded signing of a full-back. After winning the Premier League, we should trust Arne Slot, Richard Hughes and the recruitment team, though this seems like a risky signing – albeit for a fantastic price.”

Could Frimpong be joined by Wirtz at Liverpool?

Liverpool might not be done raiding Leverkusen just yet, with Florian Wirtz also being strongly linked with the Merseyside giants.

CaughtOffside understands that the Wirtz to Liverpool deal is absolutely on, with the Germany international rejecting other big offers for a five-year contract at Anfield.

Wirtz and Frimpong combined well at Leverkusen and that looks like a great duo to be bringing to Liverpool for next season.