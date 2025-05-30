Exclusive: Chelsea star’s former club progressing in talks to sign him back

Chelsea players celebrate against Wolves (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Chelsea forward Joao Felix remains a transfer target for his former club Benfica and CaughtOffside understands they’re also his preferred destination for this summer.

The Portugal international has struggled in his second spell at Chelsea, going out on loan to AC Milan in January, but also failing to make much of an impact there.

Sources close to the situation have now informed CaughtOffside that the Blues misfit could be on his way out this summer.

Benfica are understood to be progressing in talks, with their plan being to re-sign Felix on loan, though Chelsea’s preference would be for a permanent sale.

That’s the only real sticking point at the moment, albeit a significant one, as Chelsea are ready to let Felix go, and he’s ready to return to Benfica.

Joao Felix transfer on the cards for this summer

Felix has endured a difficult few years, going out on loan to Chelsea for a first spell, before then also spending a season on loan at Barcelona.

The 25-year-old hasn’t really found his feet anywhere, however, and it looks like CFC made a mistake bringing him back for a second spell last summer.

Felix looked a real wonderkid during his Benfica days, so it could be for the best for him to return there now.

CaughtOffside have also been told that Saudi Pro League teams and Brazilian club Flamengo recently showed an interest in Felix, but his preference is to stay in Europe.

Chelsea to reshuffle their attack in important transfer window

Chelsea made some poor signings in attack last summer, with Felix probably the worst of the lot, so they need to get it right this year.

Jadon Sancho hasn’t been that convincing since joining on loan from Manchester United, while Pedro Neto has also been inconsistent.

As reported earlier today, Chelsea are keen on Hugo Ekitike, who can play up front or out wide, with the west Londoners targeting him alongside Liam Delap.