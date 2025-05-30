Approach made: Premier League club keen to sign Liverpool midfielder

Wolves have reportedly made an approach to Liverpool over the potential transfer of highly-rated young midfielder Kieran Morrison.

The Reds starlet looks like a big prospect, having previously been poached by Liverpool from the academy of arch rivals Manchester United.

Still, it remains to be seen if Morrison can get a first-team breakthrough at Anfield any time soon, with clubs seemingly now queuing up to see if they can lure him away.

According to Fabrizio Romano in the post on X below, Wolves are one of the 18-year-old’s main suitors, but there are others in Europe showing an interest as well…

Morrison seems to have been the subject of an approach from Wolves, so it will be interesting to see if this leads to anything more concrete in the coming days and weeks.

Should Liverpool let talented youngster Kieran Morrison leave?

Morrison looks like he could have a big future in the game, and Liverpool might live to regret it if they let him leave now.

It’s not entirely clear, however, if this approach from Wolves is about a loan or a permanent deal, so it could be worth waiting to see if there are any updates on that soon.

LFC might do well to loan Morrison out so he can get more first-team experience before coming back more able to challenge for a place in Arne Slot’s squad.

Kieran Morrison in action for Liverpool
Kieran Morrison in action for Liverpool (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Wolves look a good club for a young talent like Morrison

Wolves have shown in recent times that they can be a great stepping stone club for young players looking to play regularly and develop.

This has often earned their big names moves to bigger clubs later, so Morrison might do well to choose to join them.

At Liverpool, he’s surely less likely to get a chance to play that often any time soon, due to there being so much in the way of competition for places.

