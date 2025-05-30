Graham Potter during West Ham vs Ipswich (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus is reportedly not keen on accepting a transfer to a club in the Saudi Pro League amid interest from Liverpool and Arsenal.

That’s according to a report from Football Insider, who state that Kudus feels he still has plenty to offer to clubs at the highest level in Europe.

The Ghana international is going through a bit of a difficult period at the moment, as he was unable to live up to expectations in the season just gone.

In his first year with West Ham, Kudus looked absolutely superb, but his form dipped a great deal in 2024/25, and it remains to be seen what this will mean for his future.

West Ham may be stuck with Mohammed Kudus

Kudus’ situation looks complicated now, with Football Insider noting that big clubs might now be reluctant to pay up for him.

Meanwhile, if the 24-year-old himself is not keen on a move to Saudi Arabia, then that likely means West Ham will miss out on a big transfer fee for him.

If Kudus can find his best form again next season then that would certainly help West Ham, but for now it looks like an unwanted headache for manager Graham Potter.

West Ham need to make changes after poor season

It was a really disappointing season at the London Stadium, so WHUFC surely need to make changes to their squad this summer.

Offloading big names like Kudus who might not be 100% committed to the club could be a good start.

Still, it’s easier said than done, and there might be a few other unwanted players that the Hammers now also find tricky to get off their books.

Kudus might at one point have been a good fit for Liverpool or Arsenal, but there’s a lot of competition at both those clubs and it’s now very hard to see him getting much playing time at Anfield or the Emirates Stadium.