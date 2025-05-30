Florian Wirtz and Xabi Alonso (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been the biggest movers in the transfer market so far, with three signings currently being worked out. And the most significant of those involves Florian Wirtz, whom they are favourites to prise away from Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also keen on Wirtz, but at this stage, he is expected to make the move to Anfield. That has stoked a lot of excitement among those associated with Liverpool, and that included former player Stan Collymore.

Collymore waves lyrical about Liverpool interest in Wirtz

Speaking in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Collymore believes that the signing of Wirtz is one that Liverpool do need, despite the presence of Dominik Szoboszlai as the first-choice attacking midfielder in Arne Slot’s squad.

“I really like the prospective signing of Florian Wirtz to Liverpool. People are saying that he is not someone that is necessarily needed, but when you have the chance to sign a player of his quality, you take it. And for me, he does satisfy a need for Arne Slot, which is that he brings more guile.

“I rate Dominik Szoboszlai, but Wirtz is a different level in that he can do so much on a football pitch. He can drive Liverpool forward in more ways than one, and I would expect him to be played in that attacking midfield position next season – because that it his position, don’t use him as a winger or a false nine.

“Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong is a very good start to the transfer window for Liverpool, and they are looking in a strong position to retain their Premier League title – which would be more bad news for Arteta.”

Liverpool still have a way to go before Wirtz is their player, but if they can get a deal over the line, it would send a strong message to the rest of the Premier League.