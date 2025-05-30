Manchester United corner flag (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United are understood to be interested in Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier as a potential replacement for Andre Onana this summer.

However, CaughtOffside have been told that Aston Villa have already been in touch with an offer of around £40m for the French shot-stopper.

It remains to be seen how precisely this will pan out, but it looks like Lille will face a tough time keeping hold of Chevalier this summer.

Villa are making concrete efforts to land the talented 23-year-old, with Unai Emery in need of a long-term replacement for Emiliano Martinez amid doubts over his future.

Still, Man Utd could also really do with bringing in an upgrade on Onana, who could also likely be on the move this summer.

Manchester United urgently need a top class ‘keeper

It’s been clear almost since the day he joined that Onana is not going to live up to expectations at Old Trafford, and the club now surely need to act.

The Red Devils used to be able to rely on world class names like David de Gea and Edwin van der Sar, so perhaps Chevalier can come a little closer to that kind of standard.

It would surely be a big boost for Ruben Amorim if he could rebuild his squad next season with the knowledge that he had a safer pair of hands in goal.

Could Aston Villa be more tempting for Lucas Chevalier?

Chevalier looks like he has a big future in the game, so could Villa be the best option for him to fulfil his potential?

United are nowhere near the force they used to be, with Amorim’s side finishing all the way down in 15th place in the Premier League table in the season just gone.

MUFC also missed out on silverware and a Champions League place with their 1-0 defeat to Tottenham in the recent Europa League final.

Villa can offer European football and look likely to be contenders for the top four again next season and in the foreseeable future.