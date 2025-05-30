Saudi club eye ambitious move for Liverpool star who’s yet to sign new contract

Luis Diaz and his Liverpool teammates celebrate with the Premier League trophy (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool star Luis Diaz has reportedly been added to the list of transfer targets at Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr this summer.

The Colombia international has been a key player for the Reds but is yet to agree on a new contract, with two years left to run on his current deal.

That’s according to report from the Telegraph, who link Diaz with Al Nassr in a deal that would not be connected with Cristiano Ronaldo’s future.

It may be that Diaz would end up replacing Ronaldo, but the report suggests the former Porto man is the kind of player they’d be targeting anyway.

Could Luis Diaz make way as Liverpool pursue Florian Wirtz transfer?

Liverpool are known to be targeting Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen in an ambitious and exciting move to strengthen their attack.

That’s noted in the Telegraph’s piece as a potential contributing factor in this Diaz story, with the 28-year-old perhaps likely to fall down the pecking order if Wirtz arrives.

Liverpool also already have other players to give them plenty of depth in attack, with Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota proving to be good options.

There’s even Federico Chiesa, though he’s struggled to make much of an impression in his brief time at Anfield so far.

Liverpool need to keep this squad together

LFC did well last summer to keep this close-knit group together after the upheaval of legendary manager Jurgen Klopp leaving the club.

Arne Slot seems to have benefited from having a lot of experienced and long-serving players to work with when he arrived, so he could perhaps do well not to shake things up too much this summer.

We already know that Trent Alexander-Arnold is leaving on a free transfer, so too many more ins and outs might not be ideal preparation for next season.

Diaz surely still has plenty to offer, so it would probably be for the best to keep him rather than give into the temptation to make big money from selling him to Saudi Arabia.