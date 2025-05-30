Man United head coach Ruben Amorim (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Despite having no European football for next season, Man United are still expected to spend big during this summer’s transfer window. And two deals currently being worked on are for two attacking players that have excelled in the Premier League over the last 12 months.

Man United are believed to be in the final stages of a deal for Matheus Cunha, while they are also believed to have set their sights on Bryan Mbeumo. But according to Stan Collymore, neither player should be heading to Old Trafford this summer.

Collymore disapproves of Man United signing Cunha, Mbeumo

In his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Collymore made his thoughts clear about Man United’s moves for Cunha and Mbeumo.

“I don’t like the signing of Matheus Cunha to Man United. I think he has shown this season that his temperament isn’t the best, and that has been apparent on the pitch and on social media too. He has a lot of red mist around him, and that problem isn’t going to be resolved in an environment like Man United’s.

“And I also don’t think Bryan Mbeumo should go there. He’s had talks this week, but there are a number of clubs that he would be better suited to joining – and given the season that he has just had, he has earned the right to play European football in 2025-26. In most cases, going from Brentford to Man United is a big step up, but with Mbeumo, he can do so much better.

“He’s been linked to Newcastle, but for me, I also think Aston Villa would be a really good fit. He would be working under a manager that would continue to get the best out of him, and he would be playing regularly in the Premier League and Europa League. Arsenal should also be all over him, as he would be a sensational addition to their attack, even if he weren’t to be a regular starter in his preferred right wing position because of Bukayo Saka’s presence.

“Chelsea would be another good move. I really rate Mbeumo, so for me he is better than Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke, and he can also provide backup to Delap in the striker position.”