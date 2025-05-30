Man Utd were confident of beating Chelsea to Delap – two Arsenal transfer targets now eyed instead

Ruben Amorim and yellow 'breaking news' banner
Ruben Amorim has new striker targets for Man Utd (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Senior figures at Manchester United were reportedly confident they would be able to convince Liam Delap to join them over Chelsea this summer.

That now clearly looks like it won’t be the case, with Delap instead choosing to move to Stamford Bridge, largely because of Champions League football.

That’s according to a report from iNews, who add that Man Utd are now looking at two Arsenal targets in Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko as alternatives.

It could be that they’ll face a similar issue there, however, with the report once again noting that Champions League football could be key for those players.

Man United miss out on Delap, and now Sesko too…?

Sesko is linked with United by iNews, but this comes as Arsenal seem to be stepping up their pursuit of the RB Leipzig striker.

See below as Fabrizio Romano has reported on the Gunners entering into concrete talks over a move for the talented young Slovenia international…

Unlike United, Arsenal can also offer Champions League football, so that surely gives them the edge in the race to sign Sesko, just as it gave Chelsea the advantage they needed with Delap.

Viktor Gyokeres to follow Ruben Amorim to Old Trafford?

That could leave Sporting Lisbon goal machine Gyokeres as the most likely option for United, though that surely won’t be easy either.

Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres celebrate for Sweden
Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres celebrate for Sweden (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

One key factor in their favour, though, could be the presence of Ruben Amorim, who worked so well with Gyokeres when they were both together at Sporting.

The Sweden international really exploded into the form of his career under the Portuguese tactician, so perhaps he could overlook United’s other issues in order to work with his old manager again.

Gyokeres has a superb scoring record in recent times, but he’s also perhaps more risky than Sesko or Delap.

Delap is 22 and Sesko is 21, whereas Gyokeres will soon turn 27 and has never played in one of Europe’s big five leagues.

