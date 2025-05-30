“It’s over” – Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal star’s departure

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Brazilian winger Marquinhos has left Arsenal in order to complete a permanent transfer to Cruzeiro.

The 22-year-old looked an exciting prospect when he first joined the Gunners, but it seems clear now that he hasn’t been able to live up to expectations.

Marquinhos has struggled for playing time under Mikel Arteta, and has instead been sent out on loan on a few occasions.

Most recently, Marquinhos had a spell on loan with Cruzeiro, and now it seems a permanent move has already gone through, according to Romano’s post on X below…

??? It’s over between Arsenal and Marquinhos as Brazilian winger joins Cruzeiro on permanent deal until 2028. pic.twitter.com/zpMiIfqWAV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2025

Romano posted: “It’s over between Arsenal and Marquinhos as Brazilian winger joins Cruzeiro on permanent deal until 2028.”

Marquinhos exit no surprise for Arsenal fans

There’ll surely be few Arsenal fans surprised to see Marquinhos leaving the Emirates Stadium permanently this summer.

Sometimes young players just don’t work out, and this is a clear case of someone who looked much better as a teenager without ever really developing from there.

Arsenal have plenty of competition for places in attack, so there’s really no space for Marquinhos to even have much of an impact as a squad player.

More players to leave Arsenal this summer?

We’ll surely see others departing AFC before too long, with Arteta sure to shake his squad up a bit this summer.

Jorginho is out of contract, so will be leaving on a free transfer, while a few other squad players could be realistic candidates to be sold if the right offers come in.

Players like Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jakub Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu aren’t playing regularly for Arsenal, so might make sense to be moved on if any interest in them emerges.

Albert Sambi Lokonga will also surely be one to watch after returning from a couple of loan spells which failed to materialise into permanent deals.