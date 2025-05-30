Boost as Liverpool to receive fee for Trent Alexander-Arnold Real Madrid transfer, he’ll play at Club World Cup

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to join Real Madrid (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly set to receive a €10m fee from selling Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid a little earlier than expected this summer.

The England international is about to be out of contract at Anfield, and it looked as though he’d be moving to the Bernabeu on a free transfer.

However, the Club World Cup this summer has meant some clubs are keen to get signings done early, and Real Madrid want Alexander-Arnold in as soon as possible.

According to Fabrizio Romano, this means the Spanish giants are prepared to pay €10m to Liverpool to sign Alexander-Arnold before his contract actually expires…

??? Understand Real Madrid to pay transfer fee around €10m to Liverpool to have Trent Alexander-Arnold at the Club World Cup. Real will also cover his salary for June and July as part of the agreement with Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/Y4lCeqsadX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2025

This means Alexander-Arnold can immediately be registered to play for his new club at the new tournament this summer.

Liverpool avoid losing Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer

Liverpool will surely feel this is actually not bad business for them, even if Alexander-Arnold is clearly worth far more than €10m.

€10m is also far more than the €0 it looked like LFC would be getting, and it doesn’t really change anything from the Reds’ point of view anyway, as he’s already made his final appearance for the club.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be one to watch at the Club World Cup

It will be intriguing to see Alexander-Arnold in action straight away for Real Madrid as they look to make an impact at this summer’s inaugural Club World Cup tournament.

The 26-year-old will be one of a number of big names playing in this new competition, which will feature the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City, as well as other European giants like Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

It will also be a chance to watch big names from England and Europe against the best teams from the Saudi Pro League and MLS.