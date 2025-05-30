Manchester United rival Liverpool & Arsenal for 14 G/A future superstar signing

Ruben Amorim during Manchester United's Europa League final defeat vs Tottenham (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly ready to rival Liverpool, Arsenal and others for the potential transfer of Brighton star Yankuba Minteh, according to Stretty News.

The talented 20-year-old has really caught the eye in the Premier League in recent times, and it seems inevitable that he’ll move to a bigger club at some point, as so many other of Brighton’s best players have in recent times.

The Seagulls have cashed in on the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella and Robert Sanchez in the last few years, and there are surely a few other talents who could follow a similar path soon.

According to Stretty News, Minteh looks like he could be one of them, as he’s on the list of Man Utd as they look to strengthen their attack this summer.

Yankuba Minteh transfer looks like just what Man United need

Minteh finished with an impressive tally of ten goals and four assists in all competitions for club and country this season.

For one so young, that surely bodes well for him, while he could also surely better those figures with better players around him.

In truth, however, that might mean Minteh ends up favouring someone like Liverpool or Arsenal over United.

The Red Devils need an upgrade on flops and misfits like Antony and Marcus Rashford, but the Gambia international might be reluctant to move there with the club in its current state.

Wingers to be in high demand this summer?

Minteh makes sense as someone who could be on the move this summer as a lot of top clubs need new wingers.

Arsenal look like they could do with an upgrade on inconsistent duo Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, while Liverpool might offload Luis Diaz, who would then need replacing.

As already noted, this is also an area MUFC are weak in, so it will be interesting to see if Minteh ends up being a priority for any of these teams.