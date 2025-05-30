Unai Emery of Aston Villa (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Aston Villa reportedly look to be edging closer to a transfer deal for highly-rated Feyenoord wonderkid Zepiqueno Redmond.

The 18-year-old has impressed in the Feyenoord first-team this season, having made a breakthrough at senior level after five years in their academy.

According to Football Insider, it now looks like Redmond is about to be snapped up by Villa, with a medical set to take place next week as this deal seemingly edges closer to completion.

Villa have recruited well in recent times, and this looks like another potentially smart deal they could do for relatively cheap for a player whose value should only increase in years to come.

Aston Villa looking for resale value again?

In fact, Football Insider’s report even suggests that Villa manager Unai Emery and director Monchi believe Redmond could have similar potential to Jhon Duran.

Duran was another relatively unknown young talent who made the move to Villa Park on the cheap before being sold for a considerable profit.

Redmond already looks like a big prospect, and he should only improve under the expert guidance of a top coach like Emery.

Aston Villa may need to keep up sell-to-buy model

Villa fans might not like it that their club have to factor in things like future sales of their best players, but it’s a model that they’ll surely need to stick to.

Financial Fair Play rules make it difficult to spend that freely on new signings, with AVFC notably cashing in on another key player in the form of Douglas Luiz last summer.

One imagines there might be more of that this year after missing out on Champions League football.

And at some point, if Redmond does join, that could be the long-term aim with his career.