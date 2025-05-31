“I have a feeling…” – Man United star offers insight into Ruben Amorim’s transfer approach

Ruben Amorim speaking to the Manchester United fans at Old Trafford (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt has provided some insight into life under Ruben Amorim, including how he approaches the transfer market.

The Red Devils have had a disappointing season, finishing 15th in the Premier League table and losing the Europa League final.

Amorim was brought in to replace Erik ten Hag last November, but it’s fair to say he’s endured a really tough start to life in Manchester.

De Ligt sees some positives, however, telling the Athletic that he clicks well with Amorim and can see him working to change the culture of the club.

It remains to be seen who United will sign this summer, but De Ligt has made it clear that Amorim will only be ready to work with the right characters.

Matthijs de Ligt praises Ruben Amorim’s work at Manchester United

“I like to see what the manager is doing right now. I’m not speaking into details but I have a feeling he’s really looking at the spots,” De Ligt said.

“I’m not speaking about players only but also about the whole culture and the way we are working at the club. I think he’s really into details.

“Before signing new players, he’s first looking at, ‘what is the culture, what needs to change, what can improve to become a better football club?’. I think from next season, we will see more of that.”

Is Matheus Cunha the right fit for what Ruben Amorim is building?

One player notably linked strongly with United is Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, but pundit Stan Collymore has raised questions about if he’s got the right personality for the club.

“I don’t like the signing of Matheus Cunha to Man United,” Collymore said in his exclusive CaughtOffside column this week.

“I think he has shown this season that his temperament isn’t the best, and that has been apparent on the pitch and on social media too. He has a lot of red mist around him, and that problem isn’t going to be resolved in an environment like Man United’s.”