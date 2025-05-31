Kieran Tierney of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Arsenal are in the race to sign the AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao, but they will only move for him if the asking price is reasonable.

The 25-year-old Portuguese international has been linked with a move to the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Arsenal need a wide player

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are looking at him as a potential upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian has been quite underwhelming for Arsenal this past season, and they need to bring quality attackers this summer. They have been overly dependent on Bukayo Saka for goals and creativity.

Arsenal need more quality in the final third if they want to win the league title and do well in the Champions League next season. The 25-year-old Portuguese international could be the ideal acquisition for them. He is capable of operating as a left-sided winger as well as a centre forward. He will add goals and creativity to the side.

Rafael Leao would be a quality signing

The Milan attacker has 12 goals to his name in all competitions this season, and he has picked up 13 assists along the way as well. There is no doubt that he is good enough to play for the biggest clubs in the world, and a move to Arsenal would be ideal for him. They could provide him with the platform to compete for major trophies.

He has the technical attributes and physicality to do well in the Premier League, and he will look to establish himself as a player for Arsenal if the move goes through.

Meanwhile, he is on the radar of Chelsea as well. The Blues need more quality and depth on the flanks, and it will be interesting to see if they can beat Arsenal to his signature. Both clubs will be attractive destinations for the 25-year-old attacker, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.