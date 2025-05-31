Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, walks out on to the training pitch. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Arsenal are desperate to improve their attacking unit this summer, and they have decided to move for Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Arsenal have taken a multifarious approach by moving for the two players simultaneously so that they do not end up empty-handed if a move for either player falls through.

Arsenal need a striker

Arsenal have struggled in the attack this past season, and the lack of a quality striker has cost them. They need a reliable finisher in their ranks, and the likes of Sesko and Gyokeres would be tremendous acquisitions.

Both players have done exceedingly well for their respective clubs. This past season and they have the tools to develop into a world-class player. They would certainly help Arsenal improve in the final third. It will be interesting to see who they end up signing eventually.

Viktor Gyokeres wants Arsenal move

Viktor Gyokeres has already given his verbal agreement to join the London club, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can secure an agreement with Sporting CP. The Swedish International has been in remarkable form over the last couple of seasons, and he has 54 goals and 13 assists to his name in all competitions.

He has played in England before with Coventry City, and he might be able to settle in quickly and make an instant impact in the Premier League. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite exciting for the player, and it is no surprise that he has given them his word.

On the other hand, Sesko is immensely talented, and the 21-year-old Slovenian has all the tools to develop into a future star. Both strikers have different skill sets and specialities. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.