Back-up for Barca: Arsenal star considered contingency plan for La Liga giants

Barcelona are monitoring Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli as a potential alternative to bolster their left-wing options this summer, according to Diario Sport.

The Catalan club, under manager Hansi Flick, are actively looking for reinforcements on the flanks to enhance their attacking unit for the upcoming season.

While primary targets such as Liverpool’s Luis Diaz and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford have been linked with moves to Camp Nou, securing their signatures may prove challenging due to various factors, including financial constraints and the players’ commitments to their current clubs.

Barcelona are interested in Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli

Due to these issues, Barcelona have identified Martinelli as their backup option.

The Brazilian international has been an impressive performer for Arsenal, known for his pace, dribbling skills, and goal-scoring ability.

His versatility in the attacking third makes him an attractive prospect for the Blaugrana.

However, any move for Martinelli would likely come with a significant transfer fee, as Arsenal consider him a key component of their squad.

The Gunners are reportedly reluctant to part ways with the 23-year-old, especially given his contributions in recent seasons and his potential for further development.

Barcelona’s pursuit of a left-wing reinforcement remains a priority with the summer transfer window approaching.

Gunners have no intention of letting Martinelli leave

Whether they can secure one of their primary targets or will need to turn to alternatives like Martinelli will depend on negotiations and the club’s financial muscle.

In the same position, the Gunners are interested in a move for Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon.

Despite their interest in a new left-winger, the Gunners are not looking to part ways with the Brazilian winger.

Barcelona may have to consider other options in the market, along with some cheaper alternatives due to their poor financial situation.

