Back-up for Barca: Arsenal star considered contingency plan for La Liga giants

Arsenal FC
Posted by
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Barcelona are monitoring Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli as a potential alternative to bolster their left-wing options this summer, according to Diario Sport.

The Catalan club, under manager Hansi Flick, are actively looking for reinforcements on the flanks to enhance their attacking unit for the upcoming season.

While primary targets such as Liverpool’s Luis Diaz and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford have been linked with moves to Camp Nou, securing their signatures may prove challenging due to various factors, including financial constraints and the players’ commitments to their current clubs.

Barcelona are interested in Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli

Due to these issues, Barcelona have identified Martinelli as their backup option.

The Brazilian international has been an impressive performer for Arsenal, known for his pace, dribbling skills, and goal-scoring ability.

His versatility in the attacking third makes him an attractive prospect for the Blaugrana.

However, any move for Martinelli would likely come with a significant transfer fee, as Arsenal consider him a key component of their squad.

The Gunners are reportedly reluctant to part ways with the 23-year-old, especially given his contributions in recent seasons and his potential for further development.

Barcelona’s pursuit of a left-wing reinforcement remains a priority with the summer transfer window approaching.

More Stories / Latest News
Jorginho and Gabriel Martinelli
Euro giants consider signing Arsenal star as alternative to Liverpool’s Luis Diaz
Jude Bellingham has reacted to Trent Alexander-Arnold joining Real Madrid
Jude Bellingham reacts to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s transfer to Real Madrid
‘Talking with’: Arsenal already lining up another signing amid Benjamin Sesko talks

Gunners have no intention of letting Martinelli leave

Gabriel Martinelli reacts as he goes off injured during Arsenal vs Newcastle
Gabriel Martinelli reacts during a game (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Whether they can secure one of their primary targets or will need to turn to alternatives like Martinelli will depend on negotiations and the club’s financial muscle.

In the same position, the Gunners are interested in a move for Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon.

Despite their interest in a new left-winger, the Gunners are not looking to part ways with the Brazilian winger.

Barcelona may have to consider other options in the market, along with some cheaper alternatives due to their poor financial situation.

Arsenal progressing in contract talks with top Real Madrid transfer target

More Stories Gabriel Martinelli

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *