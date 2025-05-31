League champions plotting bargain move for €48 million-rated Man United player

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Rasmus Hojlund of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Barcelona are interested in signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Fichajes, the player is valued at €48 million, but Barcelona are hoping to sign him on a loan deal. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to send the 27-year-old out on loan once again.

Barcelona move could be tempting

Rashford has impressed during his loan spell at Aston Villa, and there have been rumours that he could look to join them permanently. However, the opportunity to move to Barcelona will be quite tempting for the player.

It would be a huge platform for him, and the England international will look to showcase his qualities in La Liga.

More Stories / Latest News
Report: Arsenal eyeing 25-year-old Chelsea target as Martinelli upgrade this summer
Chelsea ramp up efforts to sign priority 25-G/A Maresca target hailed as “exceptional”
Arsenal implement multifarious strategy to improve key area, star has given them his word

Barcelona could use Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford in action for Aston Villa
Marcus Rashford has no future at Man United. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Barcelona have won the Spanish league this season, and they will do well in the UEFA Champions League next year. They need more cutting edge in the final third, and the 27-year-old Manchester United attacker would be the ideal acquisition. He is capable of operating as a left-sided attacker as well as a centre forward. He will add goals and creativity to the Barcelona attack.

He was regarded as one of the best attackers in the Premier League, not so long ago, and there is no doubt that he has the ability to succeed at Barcelona. He could be a key player for them if he manages to regain his form and confidence.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Barcelona are looking at the Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli as well. However, Rashford remains the preferred option for them.

The 27-year-old does not have a future at Manchester United, and they are unlikely to stand in his way this summer. However, sending him out on loan does not benefit the Old Trafford outfit, and they will look to get rid of him permanently.

More Stories Marcus Rashford

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *