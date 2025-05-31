Rasmus Hojlund of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Barcelona are interested in signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Fichajes, the player is valued at €48 million, but Barcelona are hoping to sign him on a loan deal. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to send the 27-year-old out on loan once again.

Barcelona move could be tempting

Rashford has impressed during his loan spell at Aston Villa, and there have been rumours that he could look to join them permanently. However, the opportunity to move to Barcelona will be quite tempting for the player.

It would be a huge platform for him, and the England international will look to showcase his qualities in La Liga.

Barcelona could use Marcus Rashford

Barcelona have won the Spanish league this season, and they will do well in the UEFA Champions League next year. They need more cutting edge in the final third, and the 27-year-old Manchester United attacker would be the ideal acquisition. He is capable of operating as a left-sided attacker as well as a centre forward. He will add goals and creativity to the Barcelona attack.

He was regarded as one of the best attackers in the Premier League, not so long ago, and there is no doubt that he has the ability to succeed at Barcelona. He could be a key player for them if he manages to regain his form and confidence.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Barcelona are looking at the Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli as well. However, Rashford remains the preferred option for them.

The 27-year-old does not have a future at Manchester United, and they are unlikely to stand in his way this summer. However, sending him out on loan does not benefit the Old Trafford outfit, and they will look to get rid of him permanently.