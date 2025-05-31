A general view of the Kop End as fans of Liverpool wave flags and banners. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba at the end of the season.

According to Football Insider, the defender could be sold this summer after the German outfit missed out on Champions League qualification for the next season. He has a £74 million release clause in his contract, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool are willing to pay up.

Liverpool keen on RB Leipzig prospect

“Lukeba is on the list… he’s really enhanced his strong reputation since moving to RB Leipzig a couple of seasons ago”, Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider. “He’s under contract until 2029 and has a £74million release clause, but Leipzig haven’t qualified for European football next season so missing Europe may help to facilitate a deal.”

The fact that he could be sold this summer will be a major boost for the Premier League champions. They need more depth in the defensive unit, and the 22-year-old would be a long-term investment for them.

He has been previously linked with Manchester United, and they believe that he is a generational talent. Liverpool need to start planning for the future, especially with club captain Virgil van Dijk in his 30s. It will be interesting to see if they can sign the French defender in the coming weeks.

Castello Lukeba could fancy Liverpool switch

The opportunity to join Liverpool will be quite exciting for the players as well. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them can be hard to turn down. Liverpool will be hoping to fight for the league title once again next season, and they will look to do well in the UEFA Champions League as well.

They need quality players, and Lukeba will help them tighten up at the back. Liverpool have looked vulnerable defensively at times this season. It is an area of the pitch where they need to improve.

The reported asking price is quite high, and Liverpool need to improve multiple areas of the squad. It remains to be seen whether they can afford to sign the French defender in the coming weeks.