Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, acknowledges the fans. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao during the summer transfer window, and they have now intensified their efforts to get the deal done.

According to a report from Fichajes, they are ready to go all out in order to sign the Portuguese international attacker who has 12 goals and 13 assists to his name this past season. He has established himself as a player for the Italian club over the years, and he has been hailed as an “exceptional” player.

Leao has been linked with Arsenal as well, and he has a £147 million release clause.

Chelsea need more quality

Chelsea need more depth and quality in the attacking unit, and the 25-year-old could be the ideal acquisition. The Portuguese international has the technical attributes and physicality to do well in the Premier League, and he will add cutting edge in the final third.

The opportunity to showcase his qualities in English football will be quite exciting for the player. He is at the peak of his powers, and he will look to test himself at a higher level. A move to England could be ideal for him right now.

Can Chelsea sign Rafael Leao?

He is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition, and Milan will look to recoup as much as possible for their key player. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea are prepared to spend a substantial amount of money on him. They have secured Champions League qualification, and they need quality players in order to do well next season.

Leao could prove to be an upgrade on Mykhailo Mudryk next season, if he joins the club.

Meanwhile, the report claims that the Portuguese International is a priority target for Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca. He will hope that the Blues can get the deal across the line quickly.