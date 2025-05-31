Deal done: Tottenham start summer transfer business by making defensive signing

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have officially confirmed the permanent signing of Austrian international Kevin Danso from Ligue 1 side RC Lens, according to the club’s official website.

The 26-year-old central defender spent the second half of the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Spurs, and the club has now triggered the obligation to buy clause included in the original agreement.

Danso’s transfer, which has now been formalised, will cost Tottenham a total of €25 million.

The fee was part of a structured deal with Lens that allowed Spurs to assess the player during his initial loan spell before making the move permanent.

The Austrian impressed manager Ange Postecoglou and the Spurs hierarchy with his performances and professionalism, earning the trust of the coaching staff as he slotted into the backline during a key stretch of the season.

Kevin Danso has impressed Postecoglou

Known for his physical presence, defensive intelligence, and ability to play out from the back, Danso is viewed as a long-term option in the centre of defense.

Since arriving at the North London club in January, Danso has provided stability and depth to a Tottenham defense that had been hit by injuries and inconsistent form.

His composure on the ball and leadership qualities have quickly made him a fan favourite, and his integration into the squad has been seamless.

Ahead of a demanding season in which Spurs will be involved in the Champions League after their Europa League triumph, they are ready to strengthen their squad.

Postecoglou has the backing of the club to make new additions to the squad and their qualification to the Champions League has provided them the financial backing to make those signings.

Tottenham are set for an ambitious summer

Danso’s versatility, being capable of playing both in a back three or four, will be a major asset for Postecoglou as he continues to reshape the team.

With the move now permanent, Danso is expected to feature prominently in Tottenham’s pre-season preparations and is likely to play a key role in their 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

Spurs are also interested in a move for Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze this summer.

As far as attacking additions are concerned, they are keeping an eye on RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

