Euro giants consider signing Arsenal star as alternative to Liverpool’s Luis Diaz

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by
Jorginho and Gabriel Martinelli
Jorginho and Gabriel Martinelli (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli is reportedly one of the players on Barcelona’s list alongside the likes of Liverpool star Luis Diaz.

The Catalan giants already have a world class front three containing Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, but it seems they’re keen to keep on strengthening in that position.

As reported earlier today, Diaz is a target for Barcelona, as well as other top clubs, and now Sport claim he might be too expensive for them.

As such, Sport claim that Arsenal’s Martinelli is another alternative being considered by Barca for this summer, though it remains to be seen how realistic that is.

Arsenal surely won’t sell Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli in action for Arsenal against Real Madrid
Gabriel Martinelli in action for Arsenal against Real Madrid (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Perhaps things could change in the weeks and months ahead, but for now it seems unlikely that Arsenal would be prepared to let a key player like Martinelli go.

The Brazil international isn’t always the most consistent performer, but he remains a key part of Mikel Arteta’s side, often starting games over Leandro Trossard on the left-hand side.

Still, Arsenal might make changes to their attack this summer, meaning that either one of Martinelli or Trossard might make way.

More Stories / Latest News
Jude Bellingham has reacted to Trent Alexander-Arnold joining Real Madrid
Jude Bellingham reacts to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s transfer to Real Madrid
‘Talking with’: Arsenal already lining up another signing amid Benjamin Sesko talks
Ange Postecoglou breaking news
Deal done: Tottenham start summer transfer business by making defensive signing

In that scenario, though, Trossard perhaps makes more sense as someone who could be sold, due to being older and more of a squad player than Martinelli.

Barcelona have a history of signing Arsenal stars

We’ve seen so many players moving from Arsenal to Barcelona down the years, with the La Liga outfit poaching big names like Thierry Henry, Cesc Fabregas and Marc Overmars from the Gunners.

There have been some flops there too, though, with Barca notably wasting money on Alex Song, Alex Hleb and Thomas Vermaelen.

If Martinelli moves there too, it would be interesting to see if he ends up being a hit or a miss.

More Stories Gabriel Martinelli Kingsley Coman Luis Diaz

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *