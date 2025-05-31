A mix of Neymar & Mbappe: Arsenal appear to be overlooking ideal forward signing

Hugo Ekitike and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Arsenal look to be prioritising a transfer move for Benjamin Sesko this summer, but some fans will be concerned about their club making the wrong choice.

While it’s not the easiest market for strikers right now, there will likely be shouts about Viktor Gyokeres, who, despite playing in a weaker league, has an absolutely phenomenal scoring record for Sporting Lisbon.

Others will be demanding big names like Alexander Isak, however unrealistic that may be, but Fabrizio Romano has been among the sources to suggest that Sesko is Arsenal’s priority, with talks underway over a deal for the RB Leipzig striker…

? Understand Arsenal have started moving initial concrete talks for Benjamin Šeško deal. He’s always been high on recruitment team, management, Mikel Arteta list with attempts to get deal done rejected by Leipzig in May 2024 and January… …now Šeško will leave. Arsenal on it. pic.twitter.com/UHXkPxoeb5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2025

Hugo Ekitike could be better for Arsenal than Benjamin Sesko

Sesko may well come good for Arsenal, but the obvious choice on the market right now seems to be another Bundesliga player – Hugo Ekitike.

The talented young Frenchman has long been regarded as a big prospect for the future, and he’s finally starting to show his full potential after a difficult spell at Paris Saint-Germain.

Ekitike finished the 2024/25 campaign with 22 goals and 11 assists in all competitions, and CaughtOffside understands Chelsea and Liverpool are really keen on him.

Are Arsenal missing an obvious opportunity here? Here’s a look at how Ekitike’s stats compare to Sesko, and to the Gunners’ current first-choice striker Kai Havertz…

As you can see in the graphic above, Ekitike comes out quite a lot better than Sesko in almost every department, apart from the Slovenia international’s superior numbers on aerials and passes into the box.

No wonder former treble winner Wesley Sneijder gave such huge praise to Ekitike, describing him as a mix of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, as per Foot Mundo.

Mikel Arteta showing some tactical weaknesses

Of course, it’s hard to know how Sesko will get on if he does join Arsenal, but this signing perhaps indicates some tactical weakness from Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish tactician seems to have a clear preference for tall and strong players in key positions, which is something that has worked very well for Arsenal in defence and midfield, making them a much tougher opponent than they used to be for a long time, particularly in the latter part of Arsene Wenger’s reign.

Still, Sesko is perhaps more of an Olivier Giroud-style player, while Ekitike is more like Thierry Henry – and that’s the kind of spark and unpredictability that Arsenal currently lack.

There’s a long summer still to come, and perhaps there will be other attacking signings that can complement Sesko’s strengths well, with a winger also making sense as a priority for AFC.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard weren’t consistent enough in 2024/25, so replacing them could be as important as adding a new centre-forward.

With a real flair player on that left flank, perhaps Arteta can get that X-factor elsewhere in his front three, and get the best out of Sesko by ensuring he has as much good service as possible around him, not to mention skilful wingers who can distract defenders and provide Sesko with more space in which to thrive.

It’s still hard to ignore, however, just how well Ekitike has performed at a time when Arsenal look like they need someone just like him, and he could well be heading for one of their rivals instead.