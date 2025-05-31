“Almost done” – Fabrizio Romano provides major update on Arsenal & Man Utd transfer target

Arsenal flag and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United reportedly look to have been dealt a major transfer blow as Barcelona close in on the signing of Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Fabrizio Romano has taken to his official account on X to report that Garcia’s potential move to Barcelona is now very advanced and almost done.

As reported on CaughtOffside earlier this week, Barcelona have long looked the favourites to sign Garcia, though he also attracted interest from Arsenal and Man United.

Romano’s latest update suggests Barca have been able to see off any late complications and competition from other big clubs, with what looks like a superb signing…

??? The agreement between Barça and Joan García on long term deal is now very advanced, almost done. Negotiations underway with Spanish GK with club confident to get his green light in the upcoming days. Barça want to get it done asap and anticipate Premier League clubs. pic.twitter.com/xYIGPLyOHp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2025

Garcia should be a major upgrade on Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Wojciech Szczesny for Barcelona, so that’s a big boost to help Hansi Flick maintain the strong start he’s made at the Nou Camp.

Joan Garcia transfer update looks like a big blow for Manchester United

In truth, Arsenal probably didn’t need Garcia as they already have David Raya as a very reliable number one.

For United, however, it’s a very different story, with Ruben Amorim surely in need of a top class goalkeeper signing as soon as possible after Andre Onana’s poor form.

Garcia could have been ideal to help kick-start this new United project, but it’s perhaps not surprising that he’s favoured Barcelona.

Who else could Man United sign in goal?

Another name to watch could be Lucas Chevalier, with the Lille goalkeeper mentioned as a Man Utd target by CaughtOffside sources recently.

One imagines we’ll see a few other names emerge in the weeks and months ahead, with Onana surely not good enough to continue as first choice at Old Trafford.

Still, United also have numerous other areas they need to strengthen in this summer, so we’ll have to see how soon they can focus their efforts on a new ‘keeper.