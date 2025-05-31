Jude Bellingham reacts to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s transfer to Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham has reacted to Trent Alexander-Arnold joining Real Madrid (Photo by Ryan Pierse, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has posted a photo of himself and Trent Alexander-Arnold on his Instagram page.

Alexander-Arnold’s move from Liverpool to Real Madrid has been officially confirmed by both clubs now after a lengthy saga.

Alexander-Arnold had come to the end of his Liverpool contract, with the Reds looking like they were about to lose him on a free transfer.

In the end, however, they even ended up bagging a fee for the England international due to Real Madrid’s desire to have him in place for this summer’s Club World Cup.

Bellingham is clearly pleased to be welcoming his England teammate to the Bernabeu!

Trent Alexander-Arnold joins star-studded Real Madrid squad

Real Madrid’s signing of Alexander-Arnold is another big boost as Los Blancos put together a truly star-studded squad of world class players.

Alexander-Arnold should prove an exciting addition at right-back with his superb range of passing and ability with long-range shooting.

One can only imagine how good Madrid will be when Trent is pinging balls to the likes of Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Liverpool replace Trent Alexander-Arnold with Jeremie Frimpong

Liverpool yesterday officially announced the arrival of a new right-back, with Jeremie Frimpong joining from Bayer Leverkusen.

The Netherlands international shone during his time in the Bundesliga and looks ideal to fill the void left by Alexander-Arnold.

Still, as the graphic below shows, they’re actually very different players…

Alexander-Arnold is a very unique profile who’ll be hard to replace, with Frimpong clearly not someone who can replace his range of passing.

Frimpong is more of a runner, however, so could give LFC a new threat with his dribbling and skill out wide, while he also has a fine record when it comes to contributing goals and assists.