Man United ready to risk fan mutiny as they’re open to offers for fan-favourite

Kobbie Mainoo celebrates with his Manchester United teammates (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly open to offers for Kobbie Mainoo this summer as Ruben Amorim remains unconvinced by the young midfielder.

According to iNews, there are some fears inside Old Trafford about letting a popular homegrown player like Mainoo leave, but sales are seen as absolutely necessary this summer.

The Red Devils missed out on huge money from failing to win the Europa League final and qualify for the Champions League, possibly £100m or more, according to iNews’ report.

This means Mainoo is one of a few big names the club could be open to selling if the right offer comes in.

Ruben Amorim doesn’t seem to rate Kobbie Mainoo

The report explains that Man Utd boss Amorim doesn’t seem to rate Mainoo as an ideal fit for his tactical system, even if he’s aware of the England international’s big potential.

It remains to be seen how this saga will pan out, but Chelsea are mentioned as keeping tabs on Mainoo’s situation, and one imagines a few other clubs will also have an interest if he is allowed to move on.

It makes sense that United are worried, however, about fan backlash, and one imagines this could really backfire on Amorim if he isn’t able to take this team forwards without Mainoo.

Who else could leave Manchester United this summer?

iNews add that Alejandro Garnacho looks a likely candidate for the exit door, while Bruno Fernandes’ future is also uncertain.

The Portugal international is surely too important for United to let go, but interest from Saudi Arabia is strong, and it could give the club the chance to make big money from selling a 30-year-old player whose powers might soon start to wane.

Cashing in on Fernandes could also help MUFC keep players like Mainoo, but that would probably be another scenario that risks the wrath of the club’s supporters.