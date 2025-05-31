Kylian Mbappe responds to PSG’s Champions League final victory after ditching them for Real Madrid

PSG players celebrating and Kylian Mbappe in action for Real Madrid (Photo by Dan Mullan, Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain finally won the Champions League, and they even did it without Kylian Mbappe!

PSG players are celebrating and will no doubt be doing so long into the night, with Luis Enrique’s side thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 in Saturday evening’s final in Munich.

Mbappe, meanwhile, will have been stuck watching from home, with the France international leaving PSG on a free transfer for Real Madrid last summer.

Mbappe and Madrid were knocked out by Arsenal in the quarter-finals of this season’s Champions League, but PSG managed to defeat the Gunners in the semi-finals before their emphatic victory tonight.

Kylian Mbappe congratulates PSG on their Champions League triumph

Still, Mbappe showed his class by congratulating his former club on social media…

Mbappe’s message translates as: “The big day has finally arrived, Victory and with the manner of a whole club, Congratulations, PSG.”

One has to wonder, though, if Mbappe is secretly harbouring any regrets about his decision last summer, as he clearly walked out on what is turning into a really successful project.

PSG under-achieved for a long time while Mbappe was there, but Enrique has really turned the club around and he’s made history tonight.

PSG look like more of a team without Mbappe

PSG, meanwhile, will surely feel that losing Mbappe has actually benefited them.

We’ve all seen the viral video of Enrique lecturing Mbappe about working harder last season, and perhaps the pair just weren’t the right fit.

The Spanish tactician has done superbly with this new-look squad, with players like Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia lighting up tonight’s final against Inter.

Ousmane Dembele has also been a revelation this season, and there really hasn’t been any point where it looked like they missed Mbappe.