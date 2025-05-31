Medical scheduled: Chelsea proceeding with formal steps to complete attacker signing

Chelsea have scheduled a medical for Liam Delap (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly scheduled a medical for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap on Monday as they edge closer to completing this signing.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues also exchanged documents with Ipswich last night as they proceed with the formalities to get this transfer over the line.

See below for Romano’s latest update on the Delap to Chelsea transfer story, with the England Under-21 international clearly not too far away now from officially becoming a Chelsea player…

?? Chelsea have exchanged documents with Ipswich Town tonight confirming £30m for Liam Delap. Medical booked on Monday. ?? pic.twitter.com/utLWes7Fzq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2025

Posting on his official account on X, Romano said: “Chelsea have exchanged documents with Ipswich Town tonight confirming £30m for Liam Delap. Medical booked on Monday.”

What can Liam Delap bring to Chelsea?

Delap is very much a signing for the future, and it’s not clear if he’ll immediately replace Nicolas Jackson as Enzo Maresca’s first choice up front.

Still, the 22-year-old impressed a lot in the Premier League this season, despite the struggle of playing for an otherwise weak Ipswich side.

Delap finished with 12 goals and two assists in the league – not spectacular numbers, but enough to show that he could improve with better players around him.

Blessed with quality on the ball, Delap also cuts and imposing figure up front, and CFC should benefit from his physical presence in the box.

Chelsea continue to focus on youth transfers

As much as Delap looks like a fine prospect for the future, there’ll surely still be some Chelsea fans crying out for more proven players.

The west London giants have invested a lot in young talents for their long-term project, but Maresca’s squad is perhaps lacking a bit of balance.

One or two more experienced players could be ideal to help the younger members of the squad and give Chelsea a better chance of really competing for the Premier League title and other major honours.