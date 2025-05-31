Liverpool fan favourite set to join Premier League rivals Man City in surprising twist

(Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

In a surprising development that has sent ripples through English football, Pep Lijnders is set to join Manchester City’s coaching staff, linking up with Pep Guardiola ahead of the 2025/26 season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The move comes after Lijnders was let go by Red Bull Salzburg at the end of last year.

Lijnders, long regarded as Klopp’s right-hand man and a key tactical architect behind Liverpool’s recent successes, will now take on a new challenge under Guardiola at City.

While the details of his exact role remain under wraps, it is expected that he will join the backroom team as a senior assistant, contributing to both training ground preparation and matchday strategy.

Former Liverpool man is joining Man City

The decision marks an interesting shift for Lijnders, who had previously expressed an interest in becoming a head coach in his own right.

However, the opportunity to work with Guardiola, widely considered one of the most innovative minds in football, appears to have been a compelling proposition.

This high-profile coaching switch adds a new layer to the already intense rivalry between Man City and Liverpool, with Lijnders now set to bring his deep knowledge of Liverpool’s inner workings to their title rivals.

Moreover, the recruitment drive at the Etihad may not be over. Former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure is also being linked with a potential role on Guardiola’s staff.

Guardiola is making big changes behind the scenes

Toure, who has held coaching positions at Celtic, Leicester City, and Wigan Athletic, is believed to be under consideration for a development or defensive coaching role.

The addition of two coaches with Premier League-winning experience would further reinforce Man City’s backroom strength as they continue their pursuit of domestic and European dominance.

More updates on Toure’s possible appointment are expected in the coming days.

In terms of new players coming to the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola’s side are interested in a move for Manchester United target Rayan Cherki of Lyon.

Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento is another player being eyed for a move this summer.

