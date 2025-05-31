Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, hugs Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Brazilian midfielder Ederson has been linked with a move away from Italian club Atalanta during the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old has been outstanding for the Italian outfit, and it is no surprise that multiple Premier League clubs are keen on him. According to journalist Jorge Nicola, Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in signing the player, but Manchester City have now stolen a march on their rivals by opening talks to sign the player.

Man City in talks to sign Brazilian

Manchester City are hoping to sign the player for a fee of around €70 million, and they are discussing the proposal with Atalanta. It will be interesting to see if the Italian outfit are willing to accept the offer when it is presented.

The 25-year-old is a quality player who would improve Manchester City in the midfield. On paper, he could be the ideal partner for Rodri. He will add physicality, technical ability, and intelligence to the side.

Italian legend Fabio Capello described him as (via Atalanta BC News): “He is out of this world for his ability to combine running, physicality, technique and intelligence.”

Liverpool and Man United keen on Ederson

Similarly, Liverpool need more depth in the midfield as well. It will be interesting to see if they can sign the South American in the coming weeks. He is likely to cost a substantial amount of money, and competing with the likes of Manchester City might be difficult.

Liverpool need to improve multiple areas of their squad, and they cannot afford to overspend on the Brazilian.

Manchester United will need to add more quality in the midfield as well. They have struggled to dominate midfield contests, and they need quality players in order to do well next season. The 25-year-old is a hard-working player who will add control, composure and defensive cover to the side.

He has proven himself in Italy, and he has the ability to do well in England as well. It remains to be seen where he ends up.