Journalist rates potential Liverpool deal at 80-85%, could pave way for major signing

Arne Slot celebrates Liverpool's Premier League title victory (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool could reportedly be highly likely to sell Kostas Tsimikas this summer, in a deal likely to have an impact on the potential arrival of Milos Kerkez.

As per recent reports by Fabrizio Romano and others, Liverpool have been in talks to sign Kerkez from Bournemouth this summer.

See below for Romano’s recent post about Liverpool’s potential move to sign the Hungary international…

??? Understand negotiations between Liverpool and Bournemouth for Milos Kerkez remain underway. Liverpool remain favorites to sign the Hungarian left back as talks continue well — could be done soon. Kerkez remains very keen on the move, personal terms are not an issue. pic.twitter.com/vpOUtpMx1M — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 25, 2025

In a further update that surely boosts Liverpool’s chances of making this change at left-back, it seems Tsimikas is rated at around 80-85% likely to leave Anfield this summer.

That’s according to the Mail’s Lewis Steele in the YouTube video below…

All change at left-back for Liverpool?

Steele said: “There were a lot of reports that he (Tsimikas) may go this summer and it does seem very likely. I would say that one is probably more towards 80 -85% that Tsimikas will go this summer.

“He’s not been perfect at any by any stretch of imagination but he’s a bit of a cult figure. He’s loved in the squad as well. So it’ll be a shame to see him go but it does feel like the right time if Liverpool sign Kerkez.”

Milos Kerkez would be another fine Liverpool signing

It’s been a strong start to the summer for LFC, who yesterday officially announced the signing of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.

The Dutch right-back looks like an ideal replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is joining Real Madrid earlier than expected in order to play in the Club World Cup.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also working on the ambitious signing of Florian Wirtz, according to the Athletic, and Kerkez could be an ideal upgrade on Andrew Robertson and Tsimikas at left-back.

Bournemouth will surely face interest in a number of their star players this summer, with Dean Huijsen already leaving, while others like Antoine Semenyo could be worth keeping an eye on.