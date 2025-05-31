Exclusive: €85m bid prepared for Liverpool star, Reds scrambling to get him to sign new contract

Luis Diaz celebrates with his Liverpool teammates as they lift the Premier League trophy (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are hoping to get Luis Diaz to sign a new contract amid strong transfer interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League, CaughtOffside understands.

The Colombia international is facing an uncertain future at Anfield this summer, but sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Arne Slot is eager to keep the player.

Diaz is currently understood to have four clubs pursuing him – Saudi duo Al Nassr and Al Hilal, as well as La Liga giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool are already set to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid, so another big-name departure doesn’t seem ideal for the club.

Can Liverpool keep hold of Luis Diaz?

CaughtOffside understands Diaz has not yet made a decision on his future, but Al Nassr and Al Hilal are serious about trying to sign him this summer.

Both clubs are preparing bids in the region of €85m to test Liverpool’s resolve, but no formal talks or negotiations have taken place yet.

Barca and Atletico appreciate Diaz but are only monitoring the situation for the moment.

Liverpool remain determined to keep the 28-year-old, and sources have indicated that some positive talks have already taken place between Slot and the player.

Luis Diaz transfer interest confirmed by Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed some doubts over Diaz’s future this summer in a previous report exclusively for CaughtOffside.

No contract talks had taken place at that point, according to Romano, though he also emphasized Barcelona’s financial issues regarding a potential deal for the former Porto man.

??? Al Nassr consider Luis Diaz as one of their main targets for the summer window to re-start with ambitious plan. Barcelona have also Luis Diaz on the list, but it depends on financial request by Liverpool. ??? Al Nassr have Hancko and Luis Diaz among top priorities. pic.twitter.com/xjLAk8VkAe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2025

Diaz contributed 17 goals and five assists to Liverpool in the season just gone, helping the Reds win the Premier League title.

It could be, however, that he’ll be less nailed down for a regular starting spot next season if someone like Florian Wirtz comes in to join the options in attacking midfield.

Given Diaz’s age, there might also be a decent argument for LFC cashing in on him while they still can.