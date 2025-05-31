Luis Enrique’s moving tribute to late daughter after Champions League final victory

Luis Enrique with his Champions League winners' medal (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Luis Enrique is a Champions League final winner for the second time in his career, but this time without his late daughter Xana.

Enrique has spoken very movingly about his daughter in the past, and it’s clear he always carries a part of her with him.

After tonight’s stunning Champions League final victory for PSG against Inter Milan, the Spanish tactician could be seen wearing a t shirt which recreated an image of himself and Xana after he celebrated Barcelona’s Champions League final triumph with her in 2015.

See below for an image of Enrique with his winners’ medal and his special t shirt paying tribute to his daughter, who tragically died of cancer aged just nine…

Luis Enrique on his late daughter Xana

Enrique spoke about this image of himself and his daughter before the game, discussing the memory of celebrating Barcelona’s win over Juventus with her.

“I remember an incredible photo I have with her at the Champions League final in Berlin, after winning the Champions League, planting an FC Barcelona flag on the pitch,” he said, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“I hope to be able to do the same with PSG. My daughter won’t be there, she won’t be there physically, but she will be there spiritually, and that’s very important to me. I’m motivated to continue moving forward with what life gives me, sharing it with my family.”

Luis Enrique wins his second Champions League final

PSG thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 on Saturday night to lift the famous Champions League trophy for the first time in their history.

Enrique also won it with Barca ten years ago, and this is also the second treble of his managerial career.

Even if PSG have spent a lot of money to get to where they are, Enrique has done well to achieve this success after the departure of star player Kylian Mbappe last summer.

The 55-year-old has built mostly around talented young players and has his PSG side playing an attractive brand of possession-based attacking football.