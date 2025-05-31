Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, speaks to the media. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United are now plotting a summer move for Viktor Gyokeres after missing out on Liam Delap, who is now expected to join Chelsea.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, Manchester United wanted to sign the 22-year-old striker from Ipswich Town, but the player has chosen to move to Chelsea instead. Manchester United are now dreaming of signing Gyokeres from Sporting CP.

Arsenal are keen on Gyokeres as well.

The Swedish International has been exceptional for the Portuguese club, and he has 53 goals to his name in all competitions. He is a world-class player who could improve Manchester United in the attack. He would be a major upgrade on their current attacking options, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can get the deal done.

Man United keen on Viktor Gyokeres

The report claims that Manchester United are dreaming of signing the player in the coming weeks. It is fair to assume that a player of his quality is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition, and Manchester United might have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done.

The player has been described as “truly exceptional”, and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League as well. He could be a key player for Manchester United if he joins the club.

Man United need a goal-scorer

They have finished in the bottom half of the Premier League table this past season, and they will look to bounce back strongly. They need quality players in order for that to happen. Signing the Swedish International would be ideal.

Signing a reliable goal-scorer should be one of Manchester United’s priorities during the summer transfer window, and if they end up signing the 26-year-old, it would be a major coup for them. Gyokeres will want to test himself at a higher level as well, and a move to the Premier League would be tempting for him.