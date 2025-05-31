Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, acknowledges the fans. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are plotting a move for the Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani during the summer window.

As per Give Me Sport, Matheus Cunha will become Manchester United’s first summer signing, but manager Ruben Amorim is looking to add more quality to his attacking unit, and he has identified the French international as a target.

Kolo Muani has been linked with the move to the Premier League in the past, and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can get the deal done. The player is unwanted at PSG, and they are likely to sanction his departure in the summer.

PSG ace could be tempted

He was on loan at Juventus this past season, and the opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for him. He will look to get his career back on track with regular football at the top club, and Manchester United could be an attractive destination.

Even though they have missed out on European qualification for the next season, they are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to showcase his qualities in the Premier League.

Manchester United have a talented squad, and they could bounce back strongly next season with the right additions. There is no reason why they cannot push for Champions League qualification.

Can Man United sign Randal Kolo Muani?

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can get the deal across the line. Kolo Muani has not been at his best for a while, but there is no doubt that he is a talented player. If he manages to regain his form and confidence, he could be an indispensable asset for Manchester United.

The Red Devils were keen on signing the player during the January transfer window as well, and he is likely to cost around £35 million this summer. The player has scored 10 goals in all competitions this past season, and he has the ability to justify the £35 million investment in future.