“Here we go” – Fabrizio Romano insists striker’s transfer to Man United is “a done deal” despite questions

Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has insisted that Manchester United’s move to sign Wolves forward Matheus Cunha can be considered a “here we go”.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano made it clear that there were no issues involving Cunha’s move from Wolves to Man Utd, despite him receiving questions about the delay.

Romano has acknowledged that there’s not yet been any medical or official announcements from United, but that’s because they’re waiting for Cunha to get a visa.

See below for Romano’s full update on Cunha, as well as on other transfer stories doing the rounds at the moment…

Fabrizio Romano on Matheus Cunha to Manchester United

Romano said: “Matheus Cunha to Man United is a here we go. Matheus Cunha to Manchester United is a done deal.

“But many of you keep asking me, Manchester United fans, where is Matheus Cunha? In the sense that there is no medical, no deal signed, no official statement, no formal steps…

“But guys let me clarify to you that my understanding is that it’s just about waiting for (the) visa. So, Matheus Cunha is waiting for (his) visa. Meanwhile, they are preparing at Manchester United everything for the medical for the contract signing.”

It seems like United fans can rest easy – this is one of those things that can take time, but it doesn’t mean the deal is in any doubt.

Matheus Cunha reacts during Wolves vs Brentford
Matheus Cunha reacts during Wolves vs Brentford (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

What can Matheus Cunha bring to Man Utd?

Cunha has just enjoyed a superb season for Wolves, scoring 17 goals and contributing six assists in total.

Capable of playing up front or out wide, the Brazil international has a range of qualities that can help this struggling United side.

Marcus Rashford and Antony look likely to be candidates for the exit door after both going out on loan, while Alejandro Garnacho’s future could also be in doubt.

Garnacho spoke publicly about being surprised to be left out of Ruben Amorim’s starting line up for the Europa League final.

In truth, Cunha could be a major upgrade on all of these players, so MUFC fans will no doubt hope this can be wrapped up soon.

