Vitinha of Paris Saint-Germain acknowledges the fans as he celebrates victory. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain picked up a comprehensive victory over Inter Milan in the final of the UEFA Champions League tonight, and Vitinha put on a masterclass for the French outfit.

The 25-year-old Portuguese international midfielder has been outstanding for PSG this season, and one has to wonder how he failed to make his mark in the Premier League with Wolves.

Wolves move did not work out

The midfielder joined Wolves at the start of the 2020/21 season on loan from Porto, and he left them after 22 appearances. Vitinha struggled to make his mark in English football with them, and he was often overlooked. He struggled to start games for the West Midlands club, and he has now run the show for PSG in the Champions League final.

Vitinha set up an assist in the final, and he has a pass accuracy of 90% during the game. He won both of his ground duels and produced two clearances and two tackles as well.

🚨 𝗥𝗘𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥: Vitinha struggled to get into the Wolves starting XI..



Tonight, he’s absolutely running the show in the Champions League final. pic.twitter.com/0Hlig7dEfE — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) May 31, 2025

Vitinha has been outstanding

This is not the first time Vitinha has put on a strong performance for PSG in an important game. He was outstanding in the matches against Liverpool and Arsenal as well. There is no doubt that he is one of the best central midfielders in European football right now. Wolves fans will certainly wish they had seen such performances from the player when he was at the club.

The 25-year-old is entering the peak years of his career, and he will look to establish himself as an indispensable asset for club and country now. There is no doubt that he is a phenomenal talent with a bright future, and he is only going to improve with coaching and experience.

PSG will be delighted with the way he has performed for them this season, and they will hope that he can continue to do so in the near future as well. Even though the goal scorers will take all the plaudits, the 25-year-old has been instrumental to their success in the European competition this season.