PSG-Inter player ratings: Desire Doue lights up most one-sided Champions League final in history

Desire Doue, Simone Inzaghi and Federico Dimarco (Photo by Lars Baron, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

PSG have finally got their hands on the Champions League trophy after a memorable 5-0 win over Inter Milan in Munich on Saturday night.

Luis Enrique’s side were fully deserved winners as they swept Inter aside with goals from Desire Doue, Achraf Hakimi and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

A lot of money has been invested in PSG down the years, but they often under-achieved despite having superstars like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar on their books.

If anything, they seem better now that those big egos have left the club, with this younger side working harder and delivering on the biggest stage far more successfully.

PSG player ratings vs Inter Milan

Here’s a look at how each PSG player got on as they thrashed Inter…

Gianluigi Donnarumma – 6 – Superb against Arsenal in the semi-finals, the PSG goalkeeper actually had barely anything to do against Inter, not making his first save of the night until the 75th minute.

Achraf Hakimi – 8 – Scored the opening goal against his former club, and generally posed a threat all night long with a superb attacking display from right-back.

Marquinhos – 7 – A solid performance from a long-serving member of this PSG side, showing all his quality and experience.

Willian Pacho – 7 – Not the toughest game he’ll ever have, but Willian Pacho did his job well, with he and Marquinhos proving a strong pairing that were far too good for Inter.

Nuno Mendes – 7 – An unsung hero of PSG’s Champions League season, Nuno Mendes again quietly did his job perfectly tonight, providing a solid foundation to help Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on that left-hand side.

Joao Neves – 8 – A really special young midfield player who kept things ticking along like someone with far more experience and know-how at this level than he actually has.

Vitinha – 8.5 – The jewel in the crown of PSG’s midfield, Vitinha (once a Wolves flop, would you believe?!) was at the heart of all the Ligue 1 giants’ best moves, and had a particularly important hand in the opening goal.

Fabian Ruiz – 7 – Kept things simple as he often does, and fully deserves his winners’ medal after a strong season.

Desire Doue – 9.5 – A sensational performance from the 19-year-old, who might well find it hard to live up to that for the rest of his career, though if it’s a taster of things to come then he’s going to be a force to be reckoned with. Scored two goals and ran Inter ragged throughout.

Ousmane Dembele – 6.5 – Not his very finest performance this season, with a good chance wasted, but Ousmane Dembele has been a key part of PSG’s success and is always a threat.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – 8 – It’s still hard to believe PSG were able to sign this maestro from Napoli with seemingly no competition back in January. A ridiculously skilful talent who was breath-taking as always and scored a fine goal.

Inter player ratings vs PSG

NOT a good day at the office for basically anyone in an Inter shirt. See below for our ratings…

Yann Sommer – 3 – Really poor for someone who’s normally a quality goalkeeper, as he conceded five goals from the eight shots on target he faced.

Denzel Dumfries – 5 – Normally far better than this, Denzel Dumfries just couldn’t handle Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and it meant he couldn’t make use of his attacking prowess either.

Benjamin Pavard – 5 – Not a performance he’ll want to remember, from someone who is capable of contributing a lot more.

Francesco Acerbi – 4 – Just not his night, with PSG proving unstoppable and targeting his weaknesses to good effect.

Alessandro Bastoni – 5 – Another Inter defender who is normally so reliable and solid, but Alessandro Bastoni was made to look like an amateur by Doue at times.

Federico Dimarco – 3 – Subbed off after 53 minutes, it was a night to forget for Federico Dimarco, who made some sloppy individual errors for the first two PSG goals.

Nicolo Barella – 5 – Up against an absolutely incredible PSG midfield, Nicolo Barella just couldn’t get into this game, with a shot over the bar his only notable contribution.

Hakan Calhanoglu – 5.5 – Occasionally a threat with some of his passing and set-pieces, but still not at his usual level.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 4.5 – Despite a fine season for Inter, the former Arsenal and Man United man perhaps showed his age here as he just couldn’t keep up with this younger, more dynamic PSG team.

Marcus Thuram – 5 – Missed a header and otherwise just generally kept quiet by the PSG defence.

Lautaro Martinez – 5 – Unable to make his usual impact, partly because Inter just couldn’t do enough with the ball to get more out of him.