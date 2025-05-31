Luis Enrique, Head Coach of Paris Saint-Germain, is thrown into the air by players (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have beaten Inter Milan in the final of the UEFA Champions League tonight, and their record-breaking performance outlined the quality of the squad and footballing culture built by Luis Enrique.

The former Barcelona manager has done an exceptional job at PSG, and he has helped them build a formidable squad, despite getting rid of several superstars.

PSG have had players like Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar in recent years, but they failed to get over the line when it came to winning major trophies. Since their departures, PSG have focused on building a balanced squad with talented and hungry individuals. Their decision has certainly paid off, and PSG have looked more like a team than ever before.

Old video of Luis Enrique and Kylian Mbappe

Now, a video has surfaced of Luis Enrique explaining to Mbappé during his time at the club the importance of leadership during adverse situations. The PSG boss is seen explaining to the French superstar the importance of taking on defensive responsibilities and guiding his teammates during adverse situations.

PSG look more like a team now

The video certainly highlights the need for a strong footballing culture and the importance of true leaders instead of having a team full of superstars. PSG have missed leadership qualities and a strong work ethic from the key players when the chips are down. However, that has changed now, and it has helped PSG win the UEFA Champions League this season.

PSG have built a talented young squad with a bright future, and they will look to dominate European football for the foreseeable future. It remains to be seen whether Luis Enrique can add to his already impressive array of talent at the club during the summer transfer window now.