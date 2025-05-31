PSG’s stunning performance breaks UEFA Champions League final record

Marquinhos of Paris Saint-Germain lifts the UEFA Champions League trophy (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain have picked up a thumping 5-0 win over Inter Milan in the final of the UEFA Champions League tonight.

Goals from Achraf Hakimi, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Senne Mayulu sealed a record-breaking win for PSG in the final of the European Cup. The 5-0 win is now the biggest win margin in the UEFA Champions League final.

5 – Paris SG are the first side to win an European Cup/UEFA Champions League final by a 5+ goals margin. Manita. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/cSpU3HynCQ — OptaJean (@OptaJean) May 31, 2025

Luis Enrique will be delighted with the performance of his players in their game of the season. PSG have been outstanding in the Champions League this season, beating the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal on their way to the final. They have now produced their best performance of the season in the game that matters the most.

Inter Milan were abysmal

As for Inter Milan, they will be thoroughly disappointed with the lack of quality and desire shown in the final of the Champions League. There is no doubt that the Italians have a quality squad, and they could have performed a lot better.

They have missed out on the league title earlier, and a crushing defeat in the UEFA Champions League final will be a massive blow for them.

PSG have been phenomenal

As for PSG, they have now completed the treble this season, and that just goes to show their scale of improvement under Luis Enrique. They have decided to abandon their Galactico approach and build a proper squad over the last few windows, and it has certainly paid off.

Very few would have expected them to fight for every trophy this season and end up winning the league title and the UEFA Champions League after the departure of Kylian Mbappé. However, they have shown that they have a formidable squad with tremendous quality all across the pitch.