Report: Arsenal star facing contract dilemma is wanted by Real Madrid

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Arsenal’s promising young talent, Myles Lewis-Skelly, as the player’s contract negotiations with the Gunners face challenges, according to Jonathan Wilson of The Guardian.

The 18-year-old, who has emerged as a consistent performer for Arsenal, is attracting interest from the Spanish giants due to the uncertainty surrounding his future at the Emirates Stadium.

Lewis-Skelly enjoyed a breakthrough season with Arsenal, making 39 appearances across all competitions.

Primarily deployed as a left-back, the versatile player has also showcased his abilities in midfield, reflecting his adaptability and football intelligence.

Myles Lewis-Skelly has even made his England debut

His performances have not gone unnoticed, earning him a call-up to the England national team, where he scored on his debut against Albania.

Despite his rapid rise, contract extension talks between Lewis-Skelly and Arsenal have reportedly stalled.

The player’s current deal, signed in October 2023, is set to expire in 2026, but negotiations for a new contract are not progressing as hoped.

This impasse has alerted Real Madrid, who are considering the possibility of signing the young talent, potentially on a free transfer if the situation remains unresolved.

Wilson has reported:

“They’ve [Arsenal] got to sort out Myles Lewis-Skelly’s contract, which expires next summer. I think talks have not been going well from what I hear, and Real Madrid are sort of sniffing around there.”

Arsenal cannot lose a player like Lewis-Skelly

The interest from Real Madrid shows the growing reputation of Lewis-Skelly in European football circles.

Even as such a young age, he has become a starter for Arsenal and has impressed Real Madrid with his performances.

As far as the Gunners are concerned, they cannot afford to lose a special talent like Lewis-Skelly and Arteta has to make sure he keeps the player at the club for a long time.

