Report: Liverpool and Man United involved in tug-of-war for £63 million midfielder

Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United are locked in a battle to secure the services of Atalanta’s Brazilian midfielder Ederson, according to Tutto Atalanta.

The 25-year-old, who has been instrumental in Atalanta’s midfield, is entering the final year of his contract, prompting interest from several top European clubs.

Ederson’s performances have not gone unnoticed, with both English clubs initiating preliminary contacts with Atalanta to explore the possibility of a transfer.

The midfielder’s contract situation, coupled with Atalanta’s managerial changes, has made his departure increasingly likely.

Liverpool want a new central midfielder

Liverpool are keen to strengthen their midfield options, especially after missing out on primary target Martin Zubimendi last summer, who is set to join Arsenal.

Ederson has emerged as an alternative, offering both defensive solidity and creative flair.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are undergoing a midfield overhaul, with Christian Eriksen’s departure and uncertainties surrounding Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo’s futures.

Manager Ruben Amorim views Ederson as a key component in rebuilding the team’s midfield this summer.

Atalanta are set to demand a hefty price

Ederson is reportedly valued at £63 million (€75 million) by the Serie A giants but given his contract’s impending expiration, there is speculation that the club may be willing to negotiate a lower fee to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year.

The competition for Ederson’s signature is expected to intensify, with both Liverpool and Man United eager to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season.

Both the clubs have made early moves this summer with Liverpool sealing the signature of right-wing back Jeremie Frimpong while the Red Devils have reached an agreement for the signing of Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha.

