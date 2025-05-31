Report: Man United enquire about signing 27-year-old Premier League defender

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing Brighton & Hove Albion’s left-back Pervis Estupinan as they aim to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs revealed that United have made enquiries about the Ecuadorian international, highlighting the club’s intent to enhance their options on the left side of defense.

Manager Ruben Amorim is ready to spend money this summer in order to strengthen his squad in a number of different positions.

After their poor season in the Premier League and their failure to win the Europa League, the Red Devils have realised that they need to make big changes in the summer transfer window if they want to improve the over all standards at the club for next season and reclaim their place in European football.

Man United identify Estupinan as a target

The 27-year-old defender has been a consistent performer for Brighton since his arrival from Villarreal in 2022.

Over the past season, he made 36 appearances, contributing one goal and one assist.

His style of play, which focuses on energetic runs and solid defensive capabilities, has earned him recognition as one of the Premier League’s best left-backs.

Despite having options like Luke Shaw, Patrick Dorgu, and youngster Harry Amass, the club appears keen on adding depth and experience to the left-back position.

While some fans question the necessity of reinforcing the left-back spot, especially with recent acquisitions like Dorgu and the emergence of Amass, others view Estupinan as a valuable addition who can provide competition and cover in a demanding season.

Ruben Amorim wants to make big changes

Estupinan is under contract with Brighton until 2027, and the Seagulls have not indicated a willingness to sell. However, United’s approach suggests they are serious about securing his services.

Along with a new left-sided defender, the Premier League giants are eyeing a move for a new goalkeeper to replace Andre Onana.

As far as creative options are concerned, Lyon’s Rayan Cherki is on the club’s radar.

Euro giants meet agent of €40m Man United ace, but Liverpool star is the dream target