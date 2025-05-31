Ruben Amorim addresses rumours linking Man United star to big money move

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes appears committed to staying at Old Trafford despite growing interest from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

United manager Ruben Amorim addressed the ongoing speculation during a recent media briefing, offering a firm but cautious assessment of the Portuguese playmaker’s future.

Speaking about the mounting rumours linking Fernandes with a lucrative move to the Middle East, Amorim said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano via journalist Laurie Whitwell:

“My feeling is that Bruno wants to stay. He is saying no to a lot of things.”

Al Hilal want Man United captain this summer

The 30-year-old has reportedly been the subject of significant interest from Al Hilal, who are said to be preparing a mega-money bid to lure him away from Manchester.

The Saudi club has already succeeded in signing several European stars in recent windows and see Fernandes as the kind of marquee name to elevate their project further.

However, Amorim made it clear that Fernandes has shown no desire to leave, despite the financial incentives on offer.

“The club can find other ways to make money,” the United boss stated, implying that selling one of their most influential players isn’t part of the current plan.

While Amorim acknowledged the unpredictable nature of the transfer market, he reiterated his belief in Fernandes’ loyalty and commitment:

“I feel he wants to stay for sure with Man United, you never know.”

Fernandes, who joined Manchester United from Sporting CP in January 2020, has become the heartbeat of the team both on and off the pitch.

Fernandes is a crucial part of the Amorim project

Renowned for his leadership, creativity, and relentless drive, he remains one of the club’s most valuable assets, and losing him would represent a major blow to Amorim’s rebuilding plans.

As United prepare for a crucial summer of squad restructuring under Amorim, Fernandes’ decision to remain loyal could provide stability at a time when big changes are expected at Old Trafford.

While Fernandes could stay at the club, the Red Devils may let goalkeeper Andre Onana leave the club as they are looking for his replacement.

Lyon’s Rayan Cherki is another player on the radar of the Premier League giants this summer.

