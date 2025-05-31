Medical done: West Ham ready to make striker their first summer signing

(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

West Ham United are on the verge of securing the services of highly-rated striker Daniel Cummings, with reports indicating that the player has completed his medical ahead of a proposed move to the London Stadium.

Sky Sports News’ Anthony Joseph revealed that Cummings underwent a medical , signaling that the transfer is nearing completion.

The striker is expected to sign a four-year contract with the Hammers after deciding to leave Celtic this summer.

The 19-year-old’s potential arrival is seen as a significant boost to West Ham’s attacking options, as the club looks to strengthen its squad following a 14th-place finish in the Premier League.

West Ham win the race to sign Daniel Cummings

The young striker’s impressive performances have caught the attention of several clubs, but West Ham appear to have won the race for his signature.

Cummings’ addition to the squad is anticipated to provide healthy competition for existing forwards and add depth to the team’s attacking lineup.

Brendan Rodgers wanted to keep the attacker at Celtic but with the player getting limited playing time for the club, he has made up his mind to test himself in the Premier League and continue the development of his career in England.

The talented forward showcased his immense potential with an outstanding campaign for Celtic B, netting an impressive 23 goals in just 28 appearances in the Lowland League.

A product of Celtic’s renowned academy system, Cummings steadily progressed through the youth ranks at Parkhead.

With his combination of finishing ability and attacking intelligence, Cummings has been tipped for a bright future at the top level.

While the transfer has not been officially announced, the completion of the medical suggests that an official confirmation is imminent.

Graham Potter needed more attacking options

Fans will be eager to see how Cummings integrates into the squad and whether he can replicate his previous form in the Premier League.

Due to Graham Potter struggling with his attacking options after the injury suffered by Michail Antonio and the consistent fitness issues of Nicklas Fullkrug, signing an attacker is a priority at the London Stadium this summer.

The Hammers are also in the race to sign England international midfielder Angel Gomes this summer.

Inter Milan’s Yann Bisseck is another player on the radar of the club to strengthen their defense.

