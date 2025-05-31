Daniel Levy, Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur reacts from the stands. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish.

The 29-year-old is expected to be sold in the summer after failing to make his mark at Manchester City. According to Give Me Sport, he is on the radar of the London club, and they could step up their interest in him this summer.

Grealish has been linked with Manchester United as well.

Man City could look to sell

He could be available for a reasonable amount of money after failing to impress at Manchester City. They are unlikely to stand in his way if there is a concrete proposal on the table. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The player was expected to establish himself as a star for Manchester City when they paid around £100 million to sign him. However, he has scored just 17 goals for them in 157 matches. He has picked up 23 assists during that time as well. His numbers and performances have been quite underwhelming, and this could be the right time for Manchester City to move on.

Jack Grealish could be a useful addition

Grealish was outstanding for Aston Villa, and if he manages to regain that form, he could be a key player for Tottenham. They need more depth in the final third, and the 29-year-old is capable of operating centrally as well as on the flanks. He will look to get his career back on track with regular football, and a move to Tottenham could be ideal for him.

Grealish has been described as a “fighter” by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

They will be able to provide him with Champions League football and regular first-team action as well. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can negotiate a reasonable deal for him in the coming weeks. They need to improve the squad, and an experienced player like Grealish could be very useful for them.