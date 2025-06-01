Advanced talks underway: Club negotiating deal to sign “world class” Liverpool player

Caoimhin Kelleher and Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool react after the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been linked with a move to Brentford during the summer transfer window.

According to Sky Sports, Brentford have now opened talks with Liverpool to sign the 26-year-old goalkeeper. The two clubs are reportedly locked in advanced talks, and it remains to be seen whether they can come to an agreement quickly.

Caoimhin Kelleher needs to move on

The 26-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and moving to Brentford would be ideal for him. Liverpool will not be able to accommodate him in the starting lineup next season. 

The Irish goalkeeper is already behind Alisson Becker in the pecking order, and he will fall further down the ladder when Giorgi Mamardashvili arrives. It would be ideal for him to move on and join a club where he will be a regular starter. Brentford could be the ideal move for him

Brentford eyeing Flekken replacement

Caoimhin Kelleher in action for Liverpool
Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

They are looking to replace Mark Flekken, who is expected to join Bayer Leverkusen. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to sell the player. They will look to recoup a substantial amount of money for him. Kelleher has been outstanding for Liverpool as a backup goalkeeper, and his performances in the cup competitions have been crucial to their success in the domestic tournaments. 

The goalkeeper has been labelled as “world-class” by the Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk in the past. There is no doubt that he has the quality to succeed at Brentford, and he could be a key player for them. 

