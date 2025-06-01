Caoimhin Kelleher and Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool react after the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been linked with a move to Brentford during the summer transfer window.

According to Sky Sports, Brentford have now opened talks with Liverpool to sign the 26-year-old goalkeeper. The two clubs are reportedly locked in advanced talks, and it remains to be seen whether they can come to an agreement quickly.

Brentford are in advanced talks with Liverpool for Caoimhin Kelleher – having agreed in principle to sell Mark Flekken to Bayer Leverkusen 🔀



Bayer and Brentford have agreed a fee in the region of £11m (€13m) inclusive of add-ons for the Netherlands international goalkeeper… pic.twitter.com/6nLwze3Afp — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 1, 2025

Caoimhin Kelleher needs to move on

The 26-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and moving to Brentford would be ideal for him. Liverpool will not be able to accommodate him in the starting lineup next season.

The Irish goalkeeper is already behind Alisson Becker in the pecking order, and he will fall further down the ladder when Giorgi Mamardashvili arrives. It would be ideal for him to move on and join a club where he will be a regular starter. Brentford could be the ideal move for him.

Brentford eyeing Flekken replacement

They are looking to replace Mark Flekken, who is expected to join Bayer Leverkusen. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to sell the player. They will look to recoup a substantial amount of money for him. Kelleher has been outstanding for Liverpool as a backup goalkeeper, and his performances in the cup competitions have been crucial to their success in the domestic tournaments.

The goalkeeper has been labelled as “world-class” by the Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk in the past. There is no doubt that he has the quality to succeed at Brentford, and he could be a key player for them.