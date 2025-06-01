A detailed view of the corner flag during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Brighton attacker Joao Pedro during the summer transfer window, and the Seagulls are willing to sell him this summer for the right price.

According to a report from The Sun, they have set an asking price of £70 million for the 23-year-old Brazilian. The report claims that Liverpool are interested in the player as well.

Arsenal need attacking reinforcements

The player has 10 goals to his name in the Premier League this season, and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Arsenal. They need more cutting edge in the final third, and the Brazilian will add goals and creativity to the side. He could prove to be an upgrade on his compatriot Gabriel Jesus, who has not been able to score goals consistently.

The South American has been described as an “incredible football player” by Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler.

Pedro is still only 23, and he could improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a reliable Premier League attacker with the right guidance. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to pay £70 million for him. It is a substantial amount of money for a player who is still largely unproven at the highest level.

Arsenal will probably look to him for a more reasonable amount of money this summer. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Chelsea have been looking at the Brazilian as well.

Arsenal could use Joao Pedro

Convincing the striker to join the club will not be difficult for Arsenal. They are among the biggest clubs in the world and will want to compete at a high level with them. They could offer him the platform to compete in the Champions League and fight for the league title as well.

Arsenal have been linked with multiple strikers this summer, and it will be interesting to see who they end up signing. Signing a goalscorer will be a priority for them, heading into the summer transfer window.