Arsenal are looking to improve their attacking unit with the signing of Nico Williams from Athletic Club Bilbao during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Arsenal are planning a “big” summer when it comes to transfers, and they have identified the 22-year-old as a target. The report from Sky Sports adds that Chelsea are keen on the player as well.

Williams has established himself as a key player for club and country. He has 18 goal contributions this past season. There is no doubt that he would be an excellent acquisition for Arsenal and Chelsea. He has been labelled as a “world-class” player, and he could be a long-term asset for the two clubs.

Williams has been linked with Liverpool as well.

Arsenal could use attacking depth

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal come forward with an offer to sign him. They need an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli, who has been quite underwhelming this past season.

Williams will add pace, flair and goals from the left flank. He is versatile enough to operate on the right side of the attack as well.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an exciting one for the player.

Chelsea could use Nico Williams

Similarly, Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they have secured Champions League qualification. They will be an attractive destination for most players, and it remains to be seen whether the Spanish International is keen on joining them.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea need to improve their attacking unit if they want to fight for major trophies next season. Williams will add some much-needed unpredictability to their attacking unit. He is still quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top-class Premier League attacker with the right guidance.