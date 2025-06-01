Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, is pictured in the stands. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

German international attacker Leroy Sane has been linked with a return to the Premier League, and clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on him.

According to Football Insider, the 29-year-old will demand substantial wages in order to join a Premier League club, and that could be a stumbling block for any club hoping to sign him.

Sane will be an expensive acquisition

The player currently earns £300,000 a week at Bayern Munich, and his contract will come to an end soon. He has decided not to renew his contract with the German champions. It remains to be seen whether he can secure a move back to the Premier League.

The former Manchester City winger could be the ideal acquisition for the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham or Arsenal, but he will not come cheap. Even though he will be a free agent, he could demand a substantial signing-on fee as well.

Chelsea and Arsenal keen on Leroy Sane

Chelsea need more cutting edge and depth on the flanks, and Sane is a proven performer at the highest level. He scored 13 goals for the German champions this past season, and he has picked up six assists as well. Sane could be an upgrade on Mykhailo Mudryk next season.

As for Arsenal, they need an alternative to Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian has been underwhelming this past season, and Arsenal need more competition for places if they want to fight for major trophies. The 29-year-old is capable of operating on either flank, and he will add goals and creativity to the Arsenal attack. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the country could be quite exciting for the players as well.

Arsenal have been fighting for major trophies consistently, and they will be an attractive destination for top players.

Finally, Tottenham are keen on the player as well, but the report claims that they could be priced out of a move for him. If his wage demands are too high. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can convince the player to accept a more reasonable salary.